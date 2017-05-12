If you walk by one particular classroom at Crowther Memorial Junior High School, you’d see a wall decorated with large McDonalds fries packages, a homeage to McDonalds in Strathmore just in time for McHappy Day.

McHappy Day 2017 was held on May 3, during the day $1 from the sale of every Big Mac Meal, McCafe, or Happy Meal goes towards the Ronald McDonald House.

“Early in the school year we heard about a junior high class that really loved McDonalds and they sent us a picture of their bulletin board where they had bought fries and pinned up the wrappers,” explained Strathmore McDonalds franchise owner Usman Jutt.

“They tweeted us and had mentioned if they were to fill it up, could they get a prize or some coupons,” he said.

About a month ago the students filled the board up and so on McHappy Day, Jutt and Brooke Cooper the store manager fulfilled their promise delivering Big mac Meals and water to the students.

The restaurant did a donation on behalf of the students and bought each of the kids a pair of socks, the proceeds of which will also go towards supporting local charities.

Jutt spoke to the class about how McHappy Day works in the community.

He said the staff of the restaurant were excited to hear from local kids.

“We’ve always encouraged creativity and particularly wherever education can find a way to interact with business, I think that’s a really a success story for the community,” said Jutt.

“We are going to promote that and hopefully encourage them to keep doing things where they get out of their space and hopefully think outside of the box,” he said.

Grade 7 teacher Michelle Barhear said the class of about 28 kids are high energy. Many of the students are part of the school’s minor hockey program.

“It became pretty clear early on that their currency is McDonalds,” said Barhear.

“It’s a really high energy class they are boys who play hockey and some of the girls are part of the hockey program too, so it’s a lot of energy, it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

“It’s a class full of big personalities, so this was a way of trying to bring a bit of cohesiveness to some really different home stories and life stories and personalities,” she said.

The board has created a lot of excitement in the school. The students began collecting the containers in January. Combined with a class project using Snapchat, the class made end of month runs to McDonalds and created their own kind of hockey-esque classroom culture with the nickname the 7 SD (Snapchat/Dons) class.