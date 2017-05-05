Youth Club set to fill the bus again

On May 13, clear out your pantry and pack a bag. Get ready to take some non-perishabe food items down to the town office, where the Youthclub of Strathmore’s bus will be parked and waiting, ready to be filled with food for the local food bank.

Fill The Bus, is a fundraiser for the food bank on May 13. The club’s bus will be parked out front of the town office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal is to fill the bus with as many food items as possible to help replenish the food bank.

The concept of Fill The Bus originated from an idea to support the food bank spurred by town councillor Bob Sobol last year.

“We had just acquired our little bus last year as well, so we thought it was kind of a neat opportunity to partner with him, to do something to give back to the food bank because they do support us as well,” said the Youthclub of Strathmore’s program director Shannon Zieman.

“Part of our mandate is to give back to the community that supports us, so recognizing the struggles within the community right now, and the fact that the food bank helps us support those families, it’s just really important for us to help give back,” Zieman said.

She noted that members of the Youthclub’s leadership group will be participating as part of their personal mandate is giving back to the community.

The wish list includes peanut butter, pasta, tomato soup, vegetable soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal, pork and beans, canned meat or fish, diapers, laundry soap, bar of soap, shampoo or conditioner.

Cash donations will also be accepted on site.

There will also be free donuts and coffee courtesy Rocky’s Bakery and the Town of Strathmore.