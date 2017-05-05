Wheatland Kings retain staff for 2017-18 season

After a decent season for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings, the team has decided to keep its General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations, as well as their head coach and assistant coaches from last year.

Darcy Busslinger will retain his position as the team’s General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations.

Shadoe Stoodley will return as head coach alongside his assistants last year in Keenan Desmet and Braden Desmet.

The Wheatland Kings had an alright regular season finishing 4th place in the South of the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL) and going 16-18-4. Strathmore lost in the first-round of the playoffs in a bit of an upset to Banff two games to zero.

The team believes continuity is bested suited for the junior team and are happy with the coaches and the work of the General Manager.

“We are proud to have this group of local men stay with our organization,” said President of the Wheatland Kings, Mike Langen.

“Consistency within the team will help the organization to continue to grow within the league and the community.”