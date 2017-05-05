Town hosting Lets Get Rec’d

Get out and experience all that Strathmore has to offer, be fit and healthy this month as the Town of Strathmore hosts Let’s Get Rec’d.

You may remember it under the name of Strathmore Rec The Streets, but with its name change, and a move into the park, Lets Get Rec’d gives a unique opportunity to experience a number of free recreational activities in Strathmore, for free.

Let’s Get Rec’d will kick off with a 3-on-3 street hockey tournament on Friday June 2. The tournament will be held at the north parking lot of Kinsmen Park.

The event is open to children aged 4 to 18. Registration costs $20 per team.

There will be an assortment of prizes including draws and prizes for the top teams. There will be free lunch for the tournament participants and food trucks on site.

All the proceeds from the 3-on-3 tournament will go to Strathmore

The town of Strathmore’s Kendra Armstrong explained that the venue was changed from the streets to Kinsmen Park because of unpredictable weather last year.

“It actually was well received, but it just seems when we had a few of those nights with undesirable weather and some rain, now we will have the shelter of the amphitheatre as well and the trees in the park. It’s a little more sheltered for even the hot evenings, if we need a little more shade,” she said.

“We’re just hoping that lots of people come out and enjoy the day,” said Armstrong.

The tournament will feature mixed boys and girls team of various age ranges.

“The street hockey tournament is new this year and it’s going to be our kick off of Lets Get Rec’d,” said Armstrong.

The tournament is the first event in the month of June and will begin at noon. Kids will be able to get out and enjoy the free air as there’s no school for the public school system and a half day for the Catholic school system.

“It’s like bringing back a grassroots sport, that you kind of don’t see anymore, as society has changed kids aren’t as active anymore, so that’s kind of the whole point of having June as Recreation and Parks month,” explained Armstrong.

The month of June has been designated as Recreation and Parks month by the Alberta Recreation and Parks Association.

Keep an eye out as on June 3 The Strathmore Run Club will be hosting their Off The Rails Run in town as well.

“It’s really a nice addition we’re glad to have them on board with the month,” said Armstrong.

“We will be having art and fitness classes running June 5 through to the 22 on Monday through Thursday evenings,” she said.

A full schedule will be coming out in the next couple of weeks, and it will include a list of classes and activities for all ages which are all free.

The month-long celebration of activities not only promotes physical activity, but also mental health and wellness.

“Absolutely, and just wanting people to get the kids to put down their tablets and get outside. Society has changed and it’s just something we need to recognize, that it’s important to be active and it’s good for our health and our mental health as well,” said Armstrong.

Let’s Get Rec’d is also a great way to find out what’s going on in the community, who are the personal trainers, where are the recreation and arts facilities and see what you can try for free.

Like last year’s event, there will be a schedule posted in the local newspaper of daily events throughout the month of June for Let’s Get Rec’d.