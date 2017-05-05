Strathmore schools celebrate Music Monday

Students in the choir program from Ecole Brentwood Elementary School, and band programs from Crowther Memorial Junior High and Strathmore High School gathered at Ecole Brentwood Elementary School on Monday May 1 for a joint concert to help celebrate Music Monday.

The event is held across Canada on the first Monday of May where students and community members get together to sing the Music Monday anthem ‘Sing it together.’

The song is a collaboration between Juno awards winning artists Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas.

During the event each school performed two pieces and the everyone sang the anthem ‘Sing it together,’ as well.

Carolyn Steeves, music specialist at Ecole Brentwood Elementary School also read aloud a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that celebrated the day, which promotes the use of music in schools and highlighted the benefits of music education for young people.

In the letter Trudeau thanked the Coalition for Music Education in Canada and encouraged people to sing ‘Sing it together’ during 2017, the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation.

For more information about Music Monday, please visit musicmonday.ca.