Strathmore ramps up for Off The Rails Run

For months people in and around Strathmore have been talking about the Off The Rails Run, a free run, which will be held by the Strathmore Run Club on June 3.

Registration for the run is maxed out, there is so much interest in the family-friendly and free racing event that twice the run has been sold out.

Registration opened a month ago and a new series of spots that were opened thanks to a donation, were sold out in two days.

“Within a week we sold out the 500 extra spots that we got the donations for and currently there is a waiting list for the race and it’s growing,” said race director Kelly Yorson.

The popularity of the race and word of mouth have also helped increase the number of individuals visiting the run club.

“There’s people that have never run a 5K before and this is going to be their first,” she said.

“Families that have just have never ran together too. Husbands who never have done anything like this are being forced by their wives and their kids, so I think there’s lots of chitter chatter around town about it and people being active already, that’s what our point was,” she said.

“We wanted people to not just come out on race day, but to lead a healthier lifestyle because of it. When they finish that 5k it’s unbelievable what happens from there, because people say ‘well I can do a 5K, you know what’s stopping you from doing a 10K,’” she said.

This year the run coincides with not only Lets Get Rec’d, a monthlong event aimed at physical health and wellness, but June 3 is also National Health and Fitness Day.

The fun part of the event is that at the end individual participants are racing to get a medal and school groups with the most participants, a trophy.

“When people are racing for medals, I think they just find it a little bit more legitimate,” said Yorson.

Organizers are busy canvassing and getting donations from the community, for example to put into each racer’s swag bag.

“It’s been fantastic that the community has come together to support us however they can, so whether it is just coupons to put in our bags, or $200 to pay for a timing system that we just had someone sponsor yesterday, or the Lions who just donated $300 to pay for our bibs,” said Yorson.

“We couldn’t do this without everybody pitching in and helping us out,” she said.

In terms of the club and their regular scheduled runs, they are still being held on Tuesdays and Sundays.

New members can take the club’s Learn To Run program and join the group runs. Participants of the runs typically always finish around the same time to have a chat at the end.

The Strathmore Run Club will also be introducing a kids Learn To Run program that is going to be held on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Park.

Parents are asked to stay and participate if they can.

This year some of the programs may end in a relaxing cool down yoga session as well.

Organizers are still encouraging individuals to get on the waitlist for the Off The Rails Run as there are always people who cancel as race day approaches.

For more information about the Off The Rails Run and the Strathmore Run Club, please visit runsmore.ca.