Spartan girls beat Banff in second game

The Strathmore Spartans senior girls’ rugby team show much improvement in their second game winning 36-14 against Banff.

The Spartans hosted Banff Community High School on Apr. 27. This was the second game for the Spartans in the season. In their first game the Spartans were held off the scoreboard against Foothills and against Banff, they showed much improvement in all aspects of their game, including tackling, rucking and making better passes.

“I thought we played a little bit more aggressive this game,” said Spartans coach Jerry Flaws.

“We attempted to tackle a lot more. Last game we played a little scared. Again I think we had a lot of first-game jitters against Foothills. Hopefully we are past that now.”

“We some really aggressive play from some of our girls today.”

Things still need to get better for the Spartans if they want to at least repeat their success from last season where they won silver at provincials.

“We have to work on our scrums. That really needs some work, but we haven’t really had much time to practice, because of Easter break, but we will definitely be practicing it now,” said Flaws.

The Spartans made smart decisions throughout the game against Banff, especially when it came to knowing when to pass.

“The ball movement seemed to be really good,” said Flaws.

In the first game against Foothills, several of the Spartans key players had a tough time getting anything going and against Banff they had some big runs, which should boost their confidence moving forward.

No one likes to start a season with a loss, but rebounding with a good effort victory in the second-game feels good for the Spartans coaching staff.

“It’s kind of nice. Now we can move forward,” said Flaws.

“Hopefully this game gave us some momentum moving forward.”

Coach Flaws also mentioned he was really pleased with the effort from the junior girls’ rugby, who took on Banff before the senior girls’ game and won.

“We have some real talent coming in,” he said.

Some of these girls will most likely be playing for the senior team closer to the end of the season or playoffs.

The Spartans will finish their season with three games on the road. It will be a tough test for this team. They will visit Springbank, HTA, and Oilfields and also some of the players will take part in a 7’s tournament on May 12-13 (Clear Water Cup).

The Spartans will compete in Zones beginning May 24. They are hosing provincials, but zones will determine what seeding they will get at provincials. The best high schools teams in Alberta will compete against one another starting June 9-10 at Calgary Rugby Union Fields.