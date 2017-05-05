Sniffing out a treasure at the Library

There’s a treasure to be found somewhere in Strathmore this month as the Strathmore Municipal Library invites families to come out and flex their treasure hunting skills during the Great Treasure Hunt on May 19.

The treasure hunt is planned to coincide with the celebration of International Families Day on May 15.

Here the treasure hunt will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 19.

Carmen Erison, assistant director of library services explained, the treasure hunt takes participants through the Lambert Centre, Kinsmen Park, Lambert Park, and downtown Strathmore.

“The goal of this treasure hunt was to bring families together for one common goal, to hunt around for fun treasure throughout the community and then they get to win a prize,” she said.

She emphasized that the event is meant for the entire family to participate.

“This is a family treasure hunt, it’s not for just the children, it’s meant for families to work together,” she said hinting that some of the clues may be a challenge for parents, or guardians to help solve.

Two years ago the library had a geo-caching component to the hunt, where participants were given a treasure map, GPS coordinates, and clues.

“We may consider bringing the geo-caching component back in because it does bring a dfferent digital and unique aspect to it,” said Erison.

People can come in any time the library is open to pick up their treasure maps between 1 and 4 p.m. and start hunting.

“We’ve had a local photographer, River and Reeds Photography, has donated a beautiful family photoshoot package that includes 10 to 15 edited images on a USB for the winner to print,” said Erison.

One family will win the photography session, but there will be a whole bunch of other draws on the day. There may also be a social media component to the hunt, as in previous years where people who posted photos of themselves on social media completing the hunt, won a special prize.

“This has been one of our most requested events to bring back,” she said.

“It’s going to be exciting and fun,” she said.

It’s springtime and staff at the library are bubbling with excitement as the Strathmore Municipal Library’s Spring Market approaches.

The Spring Market will be held on Saturday May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will also act as a fundraiser for the library. Vendors sign up to display their goods during the market and table fees go toward supporting the library. Vendors also donate one item that goes towards a silent auction.

“What’s unique about our market as compared to other markets is we provide vendor features, so that you have a chance to view what and who’s going to be at the market so that you can plan your day around that,” she said.

For example, this year local artist Patricia Timmermans, will be attending with her adult colouring books, which will be for sale, and there will be an assortment of items from about 16 vendors at the event.

The market is currently full for vendors. Keep checking the Strathmore Municipal Library’s Facebook page, or search for the Strathmore Library Spring Market on Facebook for updates.

“We have a lot of new vendors this year,” she said. But may familiar faces will also be attending.

On May 23 there will be two sessions to take in for the library’s Patio Lantern Class Fundraiser.

“It’s a great way to spruce up that outdoor patio,” said Erison.

The class will be facilitated by Barbara from Queen B Encaustic Studio.

Supplies are included with the fee for the class, where participants will complete a hand-painted patio lantern to take home. The course costs $40.

The first session will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants are asked to register by 5 p.m. on Saturday May 20. Participants can register in person at the library, and as the date approaches there will be an online registration form. The class will be open to participants 14 years and older.

Entering the Strathmore Municipal Library, members of the public will see a display with information about the current 4,432 square foot space, services being offered at the facility and how it compares to other similar sized communities.

For more information about all of the springtime programming offered at the Strathmore Municipal Library, please visit strathmorelibrary.ca, or call 403-934-5440.