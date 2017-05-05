SHS student showing welding skills

Matthew Ironside, a grade 10, Fabrication Studies student at Strathmore High School, will be competing at Skills Canada’s provincial competition in Edmonton this month.

Ironside was one of two students in his age category to advance at regionals, which were held in Medicine Hat in April.

At the regional level, Ironside competed against students in Grade 10 to 12.

The provincials will take place on May 10-11. Skills Canada Alberta is part of a national body called Skills Canada. It serves as a link between employers, educational institutions, labour and the government that highlight technical trades as an option for youth.

Part of their mandate is to promote trades and technical skills to youth and to improve the public perception of a profession in trades.

Ironside will be taking part in the provincial welding competition on May 10.

“They compete in all sorts of things from baking all the way to welding and everything in between,” explained Daniel Griffith, fabrication studies teacher at Strathmore High School.

He explained that there were five students from the high school that were vying for two team spots to travel to regionals.

“I haven’t done a competition like this before, it was pretty interesting to go and see what the college was like and all of their equipment,” said Ironside when asked about the event.

The Grade 10 student has only been taking welding since November.

When asked what he likes about the trade, Ironside said he enjoys working with metal.

During the competition in Medicine Hat, students were required to complete a project within a set period of time, while showing their skill in three different processes, flux-cored, stick welding and mig(metal, inert, gas) welding as well as fit-up, or joints.

At regionals they were given five hours to complete the task, Ironside completed his task in two and a half hours.

“It’s nice to see Matt’s enthusiasm for working with his hands, he’s built clocks and lamps and he picks up the skill really quick, and it’s nice to see somebody be able to do that,” said Griffith.

“There’s so many different facets to welding, to be able to pick it up as fast as he did, and to be able to compete against students that have been welding a lot longer, in Grade 12, it’s nice to see,” he said.

When asked if he’d like to pursue a career as a welder in the future, he said, “It would be interesting to be a welder, it’s just a matter of what’s available and what’s in demand.”

Griffith explained that welding can be a smaller part of another trade as well.

“There’s welding in mill writing, there’s welding in heavy duty mechanics, it can also be a hobby as well, like somebody who builds trailers on the site,” he said.

Griffith explained that he tries to teach fabrication studies with a 4-H kind of approach of learning by doing.

“Just get out there and try it and then learn the skill of welding. Apply it into a project and hopefully they’ve(students) got some vested interest into the project,” he said.

“I see students do a lot better job when it’s something that they want to take home, or give to somebody as opposed to a project that I have given to them,” he said.

Students in Grade 10 are usually given set projects, so that they can learn the basics and how to be comfortable in the shop.

Afterward they can start applying their skills and create more complex projects.

Currently many of the fabrication studies students are working on building a trailer project, which can be attached to the rear of a vehicle. Students that participate have a chance to see the practical application of the trade in real life.

“It’s an exploration into a trade that might lead to a career down the road,” said Griffith.

It’s remarkable to see how far Ironside has progressed, as a Grade 10 student, in the competition. Since completing his welding course he has practised in the shop for a few hours every Monday and Wednesday.

“We do have a little welder at home, but I did most of the practising here at school. After my course ended I practiced here Mondays and Wednesdays leading up to the competition,” he said.

The top two contestants from nine regions advance to provincials this month, after which the Skills Canada national competition will be held in Winnipeg at the end of May and in October the international competition will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in October.