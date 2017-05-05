Shields hosts roundtables in Vulcan, Chestermere

Bow River MP Martin Shields held a roundtable discussion on various aspects of the 2017 budget at the Vulcan Legion on April 25. Tuesday morning.

Seven people were in attendance at 10 a.m., when the round table discussion started. He was also scheduled to talk in Chestermere that afternoon.

Nels Petersen, Vulcan County’s administrator, asked if there was information on federal grants, specific to infrastructure.

“It seems a lot more of that money goes to the big centres,” said Petersen.

“Is there any figures that show what actually goes out to rural Canada as opposed to the big urban centres?” he asked.

Shields’ legislative assistant Andrew Poncia answered by saying there is a list on the Infrastructure Canada website of the infrastructure projects, but said the list is mostly of the large urban centres.

Shields also spoke about the marijuana legislation and the carbon tax.

The federal Liberals have recently introduced legislation on the growing and licensing of marijuana, but the government has now said that it is up to the 10 provinces and three territories to figure out the licensing, selling, establishments and inspections, said Shields.

“Who’s going to do the licensing, ... who’s going to decide establishments, who’s going to do inspections — that all comes down to the municipal level,” he said.

When it comes to carbon tax, Shields said the numbers are known for what the federal government will receive from British Columbia and Alberta — that being $135 million, and next year $165 million.

“That’s the feds gaining it,” Shields said. “It’s a cash flow into whatever they want to do with it.”