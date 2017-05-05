New playground purchased for Westlake

The Westlake region of Strathmore in the east quadrant of the town, is getting a new playground. The town of Strathmore released the design images for the playground project on their Facebook page last week.

The estimated budget for the project is $59,000.

The playground will be located in a green space off of Westlake Close near Westmount Drive.

According to the Town of Strathmore administration there will be an official public unveiling for the project at a later date. Right now Parks staff are overseeing the project, which will be put together early during the summer of 2017.

“They are still doing some of the background because it’s so dependent on delivery and equipment,” explained Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray.

“There will be more communications coming out on it, we are just starting to roll it out,” Thackray said as he explained that staff an community members seem excited about the addition.

“I think they are pretty excited about the project. I’m sure the kids will be too,” he said.

In addition to the playground structure, there are plans to plant trees, have an area with picnic tables and park benches as well.