The Strathmore Spartans boys’ rugby team showed improvement in their second game against Banff Community High School, but came out on the losing end, 29-0.

The Spartans played hard and aggressive and looked much better than they did in their first game against Foothills. The game against Banff was played on Apr. 27 at the SHS fields.

Both teams they have faced in Foothills and Banff are two very good rugby teams. The Spartans have learned a lot in these first two games, getting good experience that will only help them down the road.

“I thought in the first-half Banff controlled possession of the ball,” said Spartans coach Brad Steele.

“They rucked the ball very well and controlled the phases of the game.”

That was the problem in this game for the Spartans, was that they did not have the ball enough.

“We tackled ferociously, but it’s hard to do that six minutes in a row. Our team kept going backwards even though we were playing good defense,” said Steele.

“That’s what we need to do; control the ball and ruck better.”

Strathmore has some good athletes, but some of them are just learning the game for the first time.

“It was a good learning game for us,” said Steele.

“We stood our ground and I’m happy with our effort.”

“We will improve.”

The most important aspect of rugby that this team needs to do to get better is to control the rucks.

“We need to get to the rucks as quick as possible and win those rucks, which will enable us to control the ball,” said Steele.

The goal for the Spartans is to peak at the end.

“We are hosting provincials,” said Steele.

“We want to have earned our way there.”

The Spartans now have three games on the road against Springbank, HTA, and Oilfields, where they will hope to close out the regular season on a positive.

Zones will begin May 24. The Spartans are hosing provincials, but zones will determine what seeding they will get at provincials. The best high schools teams in Alberta will compete against one another starting June 9-10 at Calgary Rugby Union Fields.