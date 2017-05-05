Hospice Society hosting fundraiser

Building on the great start and financial support the Cheadle Lions Club provide with their Feed-a-Steer Auction, Wheatland & Area Hospice Society is pleased to announce “Steering Towards Hospice”, their first charitable major fund raiser on Saturday, May 13th at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

According to Darren Cockx, Cheadle Lions President, the purpose of the Feed-a-

Steer project was to celebrate ranching and farming heritage while raising funds to help local needs and to support health care issues in our area. In the fall of 2014 the Cheadle Lions Club specifically earmarked the funds raised by the Feed-a-Steer project to go directly to a Hospice Fund.

Cockx said “Knowing the magnitude of the venture, we decided a Society would have to be formed so professional Board members could move this huge undertaking in the right direction. The Cheadle Lions Club will still fund raise for this worthwhile project but we are pleased that the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society will take the ball from here.”

According to Keith Clayton, President, Wheatland and Area Hospice Society members of the Society are pleased to be carrying the ball. Significant progress for hospice care has taken place in the community since the Cheadle Lions started the initiative. “Our team is busy getting things lined up for the first ever Steering Towards Hospice fund raiser.”

The Hospice Society is pleased to have Jebb Fink as the MC for the evening. In addition to the Cheadle Lions live cattle auction, look for an on-line auction beginning April 13th.

“We want members of the community to join us for a fun evening, create some great memories and help us steer towards the establishment of hospice care in our area.”

For further information or to purchase tickets ($25/pp), please contact the Hospice Society via phone (403.934.1899) or email (info@wheatlandhospice.ca) or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WheatlandHospice

Wheatland & Area Hospice Society is committed to providing hospice care for those in the final stages of life through support for families through programs & services and facility development.