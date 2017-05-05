A little girl from Strathmore’s project has given children in a local shelter the chance to feel like they’re at home. Em’s Donation Projects is a Facebook page setup by 12-year-old Strathmore student Emma Moore.

Her latest project called, Em’s Bedtime Bundles was a fundraiser where 100 bundles that included toiletries, a book, blanket and stuffed toy for children who are staying in shelters in Strathmore.

Last year, Moore collected purses and donations to fill them like gift cards for the Em’s Purse Project for the Wheatland Crisis Society in time for Mother’s Day.

This year, Moore began collecting items the day before her birthday on March 15.

Lots of local families, schools and businesses donated to the project money, books, blankets and toys for the kids at the shelter. The project began with the idea to make 12 bundles, but quickly ended up with 100 bundles created for local kids.

Moore dropped off the finished bundle for staff at the Wheatland Crisis Shelter on April 20.

Moore’s love of helping others took off honestly three Christmas’ ago in 2014 when her family volunteered for the Christmas Hamper Society, explained her mom Cecilia.

“She realized she was a lucky girl with all that she had and that not everybody was in that same position,” said her mom.

Cecilia explained that for Emma’s 11th birthday she wanted to do something different than just a party, and that’s when she came up with the purse project that delivered 100 purses to the Wheatland Crisis Society and Moore raised almost $7,000 worth of products.

“When she saw that success I think she kept saying, ‘why doesn’t everybody do stuff because I’m just a kid and look what I did,’” said Cecilia.

Moore, who is now 12-years-old, says when she’s older she’d want to be a teacher, or a counsellor.

“Last year we were donating the purses for my purse project and they gave us the tour of the shelter and I saw a birthday party going around and I asked my mom, ‘where is all their stuff?’ She said they don’t really have anything,” said Moore.

Emma then went searching on Pinterest for an interesting idea and she found a group in the United States working on night-night bags to donate.

“I was thinking I could try to do something like that, so then I turned it into my own little project called Em’s Bedtime Bundles,” she said.

Staff were very impressed by her efforts and her compassion as the crisis shelter is a non-profit organization and being in a shelter can be unsettling for children.

The shelter expressed their thanks to Moore for her efforts.

“The Wheatland Crisis Society is incredibly grateful and humbled by Emma’s donation of bedtime bundles for children staying in shelter. The thought, determination, hard work and most of all the generosity Emma has shown with this project is imply outstanding. This project will provide children many comforts that they may not be arriving with and also a sense of relief for some parents who may not be able to provide these things themselves. Em’s Purse Project donation last year was a huge success with our clients and her Bedtime Bundles are sure to be an even bigger hit this year. Thank you Emma!”