Community partnerships and support has helped Olds College maintain its longstanding tradition in excellence in the field of agricultural related post-secondary education.

On April 25, Olds College hosted a breakfast session at the Strathmore Travelodge, which highlighted the college’s past, and hopes for its future.

One such item discussed was the college’s capital campaign for 2017 to 2020 and the formation of the Werklund Agriculture Institute.

At the college’s gala on March 24 the largest single donation in Alberta history to the college of $16 million was announced.

The donation from David Werklund and Susan Norman of $16 million as well as a $4 million contribution from Olds College is one step in the direction of a $32 million goal to create the agricultural institute.

Anita Heuver, a member of the board of directors for Olds College, was the master of ceremonies for the event.

There were also several local dignitaries like Mayor Michael Ell and other long-time sponsors of the college in attendance.

“As the owner and manager of Eagle Lake Nurseries, I have been witness to the college’s commitment to aligning it’s programs with the needs of industry,” she said.

“The college’s entrepreneurial spirit is central to every decision,” she said.

Participants were given a glimpse into the future for Olds College through a speech by president Tom Thompson, who spoke about the history and long-time community support in the area for Olds College, but also of industry changing projects that are now in the works.

One such project is a partnerships between Olds College and Sunterra Farms Ltd. to create a large greenhouse space.

“We’re right now working with the good people from Sunterra Markets on a high efficiency commercial greenhouse facility the size of when it’s finally completed about the size of five football fields,” he said.

“Dave Price is one of the great supporters of Olds College. Sunterra has been a delight to work with,” he said. Individuals will begin to the see the results of the partnerships in the next year.

Thompson explained that the college sees good governance, as part of its competitive edge.

“If we do it well, as Mayor Michael and council and his CAO, we are going to have a major competitive edge,” he said. He explained that it’s important to look at the results of the competitive edge.

He noted that in 2014 the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics named Olds College’s board of governors the gold award of excellence.

He spoke of the importance of young forward thinking administrative teams in Alberta who are responsible for the college’s positive outcomes.

“We are continually looking for talent,” he said.

“Think big, build simple and act now,” said Thompson. “Olds College is the home to the community learning campus, the only integrated learning environment in the west,” he said.

The hope is for Olds College to become the premier Canadian integrated learning and applied research community specializing in in agriculture, horticulture, land, and environmental management.

For more inforamtion on the capital campaign for Olds College, please visit oldscollege.ca/beyond.