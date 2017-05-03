The Gleichen RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect after an incident at checkstop on Siksika Nation.

On April 25, 2017 the Alberta Sheriff's and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police were conducting a routine Check Stop on the Siksika Nation when the driver of a dark colored Chevrolet pick up truck failed to remain and fled the area causing minor injury to the investigating officer.

Police investigation has positively identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kelly Scott McNeil of Strathmore.

Charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Obstruction, Assault on a Police Officer With a Weapon and Driving while Disqualified, police have obtained a Warrant for McNeil's arrest and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending McNeil before any further public harm.

Anyone with information on McNeil's whereabouts can contact their local police Detachment or use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.