Wheatland County financial statement made public

Although the draft budget and financial statements for Wheatland County were approved on April 4, the document was made public during the meeting of April 18.

The 2016 audited financial statements for Wheatland County will be posted online and a summary will be advertised in local newspapers for the public to view.

Highlights of the 2017- 2020 operating budget include—Total revenue in 2017 is estimated to be $70,822,009. The estimate for total amount of tax generated is $41,646,766 which is down slightly from 2015’s total of $42,557,991.

County council was also given a breakdown of the capital budget for 2017 to 2020.

There’s about $40,814,828 in the capital budget , about $31 million in funding comes from reserves and unrestricted surplus, about $7.4 million comes from grant funding, $715,000 from donation and sales of equipment, and $852,000 from debt borrowing.