Darren Adamson from Avail LLP Chartered Professional Accountants gave town council a presentation about their financial audit for December 2016.

Council was also presented with detailed explanations and charts that showed the town’s financial condition compared to other similar sized municipalities.

Town council voted to accept the audited financial statements and had a short recess for two members of council to sign the financial statements.

“Thank you very much to the audit committee for the work they have done in regards to this. I would also like to thank our accounting department headed by Mel Tiede and Nick Fai,” said Mayor Michael Ell. He also thanked the Avail LLP staff for their non-intrusiveness during the audit process.

Adamson also thanked the council and town staff.

One note in the manager’s report was that the capital budget was not entered into the town’s accounting system. The recommendation is to put the capital budget into the general ledger to enable better tracking of capital expenditures.

It is expected that the issue will be resolved in 2017.

Strathmore seems to be in good financial condition according to the indicators of financial condition also provided to the town by Avail LLP.

It is the opinion of the auditor that the consolidated financial statements for the town of Strathmore were presented in a fair manner and that reports that indicate it’s operations, net financial assets, and cash flow fall within Canadian public sector accounting standards.

The financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2016 show that the net financial assets at the end of the year total $9,604,969 in 2016 compared to $8,815,237 in 2015.

Accumulated surplus totals $189,701,72, but about $180 million of it is tied up in capital assets, only about $17 million of that is in reserves, or unrestricted funds.

In terms of long-term debt, the town owes $8,331,260. In 2017, the town will pay off about $1.5 million of their long-term debt.

The consolidated financial statements outline a debt repayment plan to 2021. Long term debt is repayable to the Alberta Capital Finance Authority and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The estimated salaries and benefits of members of town council are also outlined within the financial statements.