Strathmore schools and residents pitch-in

The town of Strathmore along with community volunteers helped clean up the town in the Strathmore Community Pitch-In event.

On Apr. 22 volunteers met at Kinsmen Park and worked their way around town, cleaning garbage and litter off the streets, parks and wherever garbage shouldn’t be.

This is the first time the community has been involved in garbage pick-up. Previously the Town of Strathmore would have a day where their staff would pick up garbage around the town.

“We thought this year, we would try to do a community one,” said, community events assistant for the Town of Strathmore, Kendra Armstrong.

Strathmore residents were asked to come out and help. Over 50 came out and showed their support.

“It was a very successful turnout,” said Armstrong.

“It’s great to see.”

On Apr. 26, five different schools in Strathmore will also pitch-in and help clean up garbage around their school area.

“We’ve had great support and great sponsorship from Tim Hortons, Little Ceasers and Huxted, who will be picking up the garbage for us both days,” said Armstrong.

“This is pride in our community.”

The Pitch-In Strathmore coincides with the nationwide Pitch-In week running Apr. 22-29. This is Canada’s 50th anniversary of doing in clean up Pitch-In weeks.

No one likes to see garbage on the streets, in their parks, or on their lawns.

“Everybody wanting to have a nice clean town that we can all appreciate and be proud to live in is why we do this,” said Armstrong.

Volunteers were given a lunch from Little Ceasers and coffee and snacks from Tim Hortons.

Prizes were also given out at the end of the day.

Each class from the schools involved will enter into a draw for a pizza party.