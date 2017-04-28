Siksika Nation Council lead by example

Taking action against crime in their community, Siksika Nation’s Chief and council underwent voluntary drug testing on April 24 as a unanimous decision made by the council in early April in support of the Siksika Crime Prevention Task Force.

The task force was announced in a notice to the band membership on April 5.

It will work with in partnership with the RCMP, justice department and departments of the Siksika governance including -- the health department, EMS, housing, education, flood rebuild and membership.

The press release states that the in future weeks and months the Siksika Crime Prevention task force will along with the leadership continue to enforce policies, bylaws, and band council resolutions.

The task force engagement process will include surveys, community meetings and workshops as a way to gather public feedback.

“When you lead by example, it’s not just a political thing it’s a holistic concept,” said Siksika Nation councillor Marsha Wolf Collar.

Wolf Collar raised the motion before council.

“As role models for the community, it’s important to advocate wellness in the workplace. It needs to be a priority at all levels,” she said.

“Doing the drug testing at the leadership level, this is showing true leadership to the community, to be well-rounded leaders who are healthy mind, body and soul. This makes for a more competent and productive workforce, if we, as leaders are going to impose drug testing, we need to be examples by participating in the drug testing,” she said.

“We hope the voluntary drug test and future actions will make a significant and measurable impact on drug trafficking, violence and other crimes,” said councillor Buck Breaker a spokesperson and member of the task force.

“We are actively working on encouraging participation from membership in this process, it is important for us to keep our families and community members safe,” he said.

Any members of Siksika Nation are encouraged to anonymously report crime by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, the RCMP complaint line at 403-734-3923, or Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056.