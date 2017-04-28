The matter of the quench mobile/water trailer was once more part of the discussion around the town council table on April 19.

Council members received recommendations from staff about the operation of the water trailer and as requested, an operation policy.

The policy outlines the safe usage of the water trailer and delivery of drinking water at public community events.

For example, the water trailer will be supervised by at least one representative from either the organizing committee, the Sustainability Committee, or a Town of Strathmore staff at all times.

It was also noted that annual water testing will be conducted by Public Works staff and is in line with testing required by Alberta Health Services.

Councillor Steve Grajczyk explained that he asked for a policy to also be developed for items that are gifts, or products to the town of Strathmore’s inventory, like the water trailer.

Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray said they staff could certainly bring something back for council to review.

“This wouldn’t have happened, had we had a policy in place, and that would make it a lot easier for everybody,” said Grajczyk about the debate if the town should maintain the water trailer.

Councillor Denise Peterson said,”I know that there was lots of discussion and some contention around this, and I just want to say for the record that I’m really grateful that there’s a process on this council where everybody can bring forward, or say their concerns and that we can hash it out in public.”

“And because we don’t always agree, we can come forward with something that’s really useful and really great,” she said.

She also thanked the councillors Bob Sobol and Grajczyk as well as the sustainability committee for their work relating to the water trailer.

Mayor Michael Ell asked if staff has made any overtures towards local businesses, or non-profits who would be interested in operating the Quench Mobile. The town did not reach out to the local organizations formally.

Ell said, “I would have preferred to seen an outside group have control of the trailer, possibly us leasing it to them and have it available to us for an emergency.”

The estimated budget for operation of the Quench Mobile is $5,000, for an estimated eight community events held throughout the year.

Council passed a motion to accept option 1, which says that the council adopt the edited policy and budget for the water trailer and direct administration to operate the Quench Mobile, with two options at community events organized by not-for-profit organizations with supervision by either the event organizers , Town staff or Town committee volunteers.

The policy is optimal for a non-profit to manage the water trailer themselves, upon request from the town for their special event.

Staff would also add a training procedure for anyone who isn’t a member of the town staff who would be operating the trailer.

The Quench Mobile was initially a legacy item that stemmed from the Alberta 55+ Summer Games which were held in Strathmore. The Quench Mobile is a 400 liter stainless steel tank inside a trailer.

It has three spouts on each side. The trailer cost approximately $15,000 and was purchased through donations from the community. Since it was gifted to the town of Strathmore it has been used at public events like the Tri-S’more Triathlon, Canada Day and the Fun Runners Show ‘n Shine.