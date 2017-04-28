A malt brewery facility with a tasting room is being planned for the industrial zone of Strathmore on Spruce Park Drive.

Two lots, which are owned by the same person, at 67 Slater Road and 60 Spruce Park Drive will be leased to Origin Brewing in order to operate a brewery/malt house in the near future.

The business proposal notes that at 60 Spruce Park Drive there will be 50 indoor seats and a tasting room and industrial floor space for the purpose of brewing beer.

There are an existing 10 parking spots available at the property at 60 Spruce Park Drive.

A public hearing was held during the regular meeting of town council of April 19 where the item was raised.

The property required a re-zoning from M2 General Industrial District to M1 Light Industrial district in order to operate a brewery. The M2 district is typically a zone that accommodates heavy industrial uses like noxious, or hazardous activities.

The M1 district does include eating and drinking establishments and breweries with tasting rooms.

The presentation was given by Town of Strathmore department of Planning and Development’s planner Chuck Procter.

Members of council scrolled through location photos showing the location of the proposed brewery/tasting room relative to Highway 1.

They focused on the re-zoning of 60 Spruce Park Drive as 67 Spruce Park Drive is already zoned as M1 and is owned by the same person.

Procter explained that the types of businesses generally found in M2 zoning could be landfills, or waste-water treatment plants.

Councillors asked during the public hearing for clarification of the types of eating and drinking establishments featured in the Land Use Bylaw, as there is a minor and major category.

Minor would refer to establishments with under 50 seats.

There were no letters or people who spoke for or against the proposal during the public hearing.

The bylaw received second and third reading and passed during the meeting.

So far, no development permit application has been submitted for the site.