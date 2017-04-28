MP Shields updates council on federal happenings

New federal legislation on marijuana, the protection of public parks and historical places, the trickle down of infrastructure funding and a community roundtable focused on the budget to be held in Chestermere, were the topics highlighted during an update by Bow River MP Martin Shields, during his visit to Strathmore town council on April 19.

In terms of new marijuana legislation, which is expected to be passed and become law in the summer of 2018, Shields explained that it will have a cascading effect on all levels of government.

He spoke in depth about the powers of the provinces and local municipalities to enforce, licensing, and inspections related to the legislation.

“We know it’s coming,” he said. “It will cascade down to the municipalities to figure out how to deal with the details,” he said.

Shields explained that just last week he met with representatives from AUMA the (Alberta Urban Municipalities Association) in Ottawa, to discuss the matter.

To which Mayor Michael Ell replied, “We know it will happen. There’s going to be a lot of work for us to put this in place,” he said.

Shields spoke about the process that took place to try to enforce roadside breathalyser tests to test for alcohol impairment.

“I think it took seven years to work through the courts before it was accepted as being used constantly,” said Shields.

“It was a long process,” he said.

Shields brought up the issue of workplace safety and the process of testing for impairment when dealing with marijuana. The idea of how to test for impairment of workers using heavy machinery was also discussed.

Councillor Denise Peterson added that there is a lack of clarity around medical research and the impact it has on people under the age of 25.

“I think that there is some great emerging research that is coming out of Israel and it hasn’t been given a full context yet, because they haven’t finished it. I think if there’s one reason to delay this thing, this would be the most important,” she said.

In terms of infrastructure funding from the federal government to the municipalities, Shields spoke of the $300 million which was promised to the provinces and municipalities by the Federal Government in 2016.

Shields, who is also a member of a House of Commons Standing Committee on the Environmental and Sustainable Development, spoke briefly about the importance of a protected spaces inventory, which was initially signed in 2010 for federal spaces. But he revealed that there is no provincial, or municipal inventory.

In terms of the celebrations for Canada 150, the local MP said that he was pleased by the design for the Strathmore pin celebrating Canada 150 and the idea of appealing to local youth for its design. He said he will supply the town with a flag to commemorate Canada’s confederation in 2017.

He also spoke briefly about meetings with the Chief and council of Siksika Nation and the importance of working with one’s neighbours.

In the coming weeks Shields will also be hosting a series of community roundtables within the Bow River riding, the latest in Chestermere to discuss the budget.