Modest tax rate increases for 2017

The property taxes in Strathmore will be slightly increasing as the town’s mil rate was slightly increased.

Mel Tiede, the director of corporate services for the Town of Strathmore, gave council an update on the changes to the town’s tax/mil rate.

Council passed the town’s new tax rate bylaw during the meeting.

Municipal taxes remain low in Strathmore.

“The 2017 budget used $600,000 of reserves to reduce and keep municipal taxes at these levels,” said Tiede.

The mil rate for the town is calculated based on taxable property assessments and the 2017 budget, which was passed in December 2016.

The budget increases residential taxes by one per cent and non-residential taxes by two per cent.

The residential mil rate will increase to 5.532 from 5.476 and the non-residential mil rate will increase to 6.376 from 6.251. In addition, for Wheatland Housing the requisition has increased by $7,000 in 2016.

The total mill rate for residential (educational, municipal and Wheatland Housing) is 8.13 and 10.759 for non-residential.

For example, if an average home assessed at $300,000, taxes are $2,439, an increase of 2.6 per cent. For a commercial property assessed at $300,000, the taxes are $3,055 an increase of 2.2 per cent.

Staff explained that the bylaw provides residents of Strathmore with very modest tax increases.