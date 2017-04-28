Find out if running a business what you really want to do, and who your ideal client really is, during the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce’s latest Ask the Expert Series, “Know Your Business: Discover Your Ideal Client.”

The three-part series is a new type of information session hosted by Darlis Keily Ireland of Down To Business Solutions Perfect Home based small businesses.

“The reason that Darlis wanted to do this is way, is number one to break it down into bite sized chunks for people because to ask them to commit to a full day is often very difficult when you are working,” explained Shelley Toderian, the executive director of the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s too much information to cover in one session and it allows them to do a little bit of homework. You know actually get the best benefit from a three-part series because it all links together,” she said.

The series is a good source of information for not only people who are starting a small business, but also businesses who are looking to research their target client, or undergo a re-organization.

“I think this is an excellent thing for anybody who is thinking of opening their own business or even just re-evaluating, ‘do they want to be in business, because this isn’t for everybody?’, Toderian said.

The first session will be held on May 17 and called ‘Who is your ideal client?’, the second session is booked for May 24, and is called ‘What is your ideal client looking for?’, and the final session will be held on May 31 and is called ‘How do you attract that ideal client?’

They will be held at the Chuck Mercer Room at the Strathmore Civic Centre and will start with registration which will include coffee and refreshments from 8:30 to 9 a.m. There will also be a chance for participants to network. Those that register by May 1 will also be eligible to win a one-hour consultation with Ireland.

Afterwards, presentations will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

All three sessions cost $67 for members of the chamber and $97 for non-members.

For more information about the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce please call 403-901-3175, or visit strathmoredistrictchamber.com. Tickets can be purchased online with PayPal at strathmoredisctrictchamber.com.