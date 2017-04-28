About 45 to 60 minutes of physical activity before the start of the school day gives students in Wheatland Elementary School’s BOKS program a brain boost for the day.

On April 11, the students from Wheatland Elementary’s BOKS (Build Our Kids Success) program had special guests Charlie Power, a Calgary Stampeder and Stampeders Alumni Randy Chevrier, participate in the morning fitness program.

From 8 a.m. to about 8:45 the students did drills, threw balls, and had fun while exercising with the Stampeders. Then the participants had the chance to ask questions of the players and some even got autographs from the CFL players.

Only about five per cent of kids between the age of 12 and 17 actually get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

The BOKS program was started in 2009 by Kathleen Tullie and a group of volunteers who were inspired by Dr. John Ratey’s book ‘Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain.’

The theory is that increased activity will help stimulate memory in the brain.

In BOKS, kids usually meet two to three times a week to engage in physical activity for about 45 minutes before school. The BOKS program is free, kids learn about nutrition and learn a new skill every day.

According to the BOKS program, kids who exercise regularly see a boost in intelligence test scores and core subjects in school compared to more sedentary students.

At Wheatland Elementary the BOKS program is ran twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for about 45 minutes in the mornings, explained physical education teacher Susan Shearer.

“The idea behind the whole program is igniting the brain before we start school,” said Shearer.

“This is our second year involved and we have probably 70 children that come both times in the morning. It’s lots of excitement and it’s just to engage the brain and get them ready for the day,” she said.

“Being involved with BOKS has really opened my eyes to the science of brain and all the research is there to support that if kids are active before they go to school, before they sit down, they are actually better learners, better behaved, better readers and they report feeling better throughout the day,” said Chevrier.

“Coming to this school Wheatland you see the kids, they are happy they feel like they are part of something special,” said Chevrier.

He explained that right now the key is to spread the word about the BOKS program across Canada.

“BOKS is in about 400 schools across Canada now, but that’s not enough, we want to get the word out and the people who get the message and understand it, they see the results,” he said.

“You can see the example of this school, these kids are really enthused to be here and they love school,” he said.

During the physical activity, Power and Chevrier ran the circuits with the kids and gave out high fives for good participation.

“It feels pretty good being active in the morning, right?” said Power to the students.

“It improves your mood and not only does it get you active and physically well, it also improves your learning skills,” he said.

He reminded the kids that they can always get out and play and be active in their everyday lives.

“I never did anything like this as a kid, I wish I had. I would have been a little more active when I was younger,” he said. “I think it’s great.”

For more information about the BOKS program, please visit bokskids.ca.