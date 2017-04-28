Worry about how close livestock will be to an endangered species breeding facility, is the reason why the Calgary Zoo will be hosting an open house about a new facility planned near Namaka Lake.

A public hearing was held about the zoo’s proposed breeding facility on April 18 at Wheatland County.

The main issue of worry for some local landowners is that airborne diseases, which could equally be associated with exotic animal species and livestock, that could affect local livestock herds, and consequently the livelihoods of local ranchers.

The public hearing was recessed for the purpose of the Calgary Zoo hosting an open house and speaking with local landowners. The public hearing will be reconvened at a later date after the public engagement session.

The Calgary Zoo facility will be a private breeding facility for endangered animals. The plans will include the development of agricultural land that will have a residential component for zoo staff and shelter buildings for animals.

During the hearing Wheatland County staff answered questions regarding the proposed property and setbacks from Namaka Lake and a Ducks Unlimited project site nearby.

There is a 30-meter area of buffering between the proposed site and Namaka Lake.

There was one letter of objection from a local livestock owner, which was read aloud during the meeting and the landowner was present during the meeting to raise her concerns over the possibility of animal diseases and bio-security.

A member of the public, Derri Massey read aloud a letter of opposition to the project and also outlined in person some of her concerns about bio-security and the risk of infectious diseases being transmitted from the exotic animals that will be nearby livestock operations.

Massey explained that she is left feeling uneasy about foreign animals from the zoo being so close.

“Pasture land borders their land,” she said. She spoke of airborne diseases which could be passed to local cattle, where there is no cure for treatment for cattle.

“We are not prepared to take a risk,” she said.

She also asked about who will be monitoring the animals at the facility and what’s to say that there are not more species that will be brought into the facility in a few years.

“This is where we live,” said Massey. “Please do not put our industry at risk,” she said to county council.

If successful, the property will be re-zoned to Direct Control because there is currently no land use for a type of development like the breeding facility within the Land Use Bylaw.

The site will be partially buffered, or screened and consideration to other landowners in the area and their enjoyment of their own properties was taken into account.

Councillor Alice Booth asked if there would be trained staff on site or if they planned to have veterinarians on site.

There will be trained staff on site.

Councillor Brenda Knight asked what kind of legislation they would be following, the Zoo Act, she also had a number of questions for the applicant regarding airborne diseases as there are a number of feedlots within the area.

Greg Royer, chief operating officer for the Calgary Zoo gave a presentation of what to expect at the facility.

Also present at the council meeting with the Calgary Zoo delegation was Dr. Jodi Viste from the Animal Care Clinic of Strathmore, and Dr. Rand Davis.

Royer spoke briefly about the existing Calgary Zoo breeding facility at De Winton, which has operated for approximately 30 years. He spoke of the calibre of the Calgary Zoo’s breeding facility, and conservation of species at risk like the Vancouver Island Marmot and the Whooping Crane.

Dr. Viste explained that Massey’s concerns were very valid.

“The last thing the zoo wants to do is to bring disease into their facility,” she said. It is not their intention to bring disease into their program, she explained.

Councillor Ben Armstrong asked whether the zoo would be willing to speak with adjacent landowners, in order to ease some of their worries.

Councillor Don Vander Velde asked Royer about where the zoo get their animal breed stock.

Royer replied that they come directly from the wild, the zoo grows their own stock.

In terms of security, Royer explained that the facility will meet the same standards expected for the Calgary Zoo. The entire facility will have perimeter fencing. There will also be containment fencing between each animal species.

“We are absolutely diligent,” said Royer, noting that veterinarians have a combined 51 years of experience and that the zoo will be working closely in partnership with the Animal Care Clinic of Strathmore.

“They are some of the best kept animals in the world,” he said. He noted that staff work hard to keep predators away from the animals, and each type of animal is kept separate.

The facility will be one of the only ones of its kind in Canada, he explained.

He stressed that the animals pose no risk and the process will likely take two years before any animal is on the site.

He hinted that possibly five to 10 years down the road, there could be an interpretive classroom constructed in a local community like Strathmore.