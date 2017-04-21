The Wheatland Society of Arts five-step youth program plan has kicked off, with events for youth ages eight to seventeen starting up in the month of April.

The plan was put into place in order to implement youth classes at the society, but has been modified slightly since its introduction.

Art shows and summer camps will be offered to youth allowing them to experiment and learn about different art mediums.

Three age groups are being offered, eight to ten, eleven to fourteen, and fifteen to seventeen.

Having youth involved in the arts is something that the Wheatland Society of Arts values greatly.

“That’s where it all starts,” said Wheatland Society of Arts employee Brandy Hebbes.

“They are very open minded when they are young and are not afraid to try stuff.”

Before the opening of their new studio and gallery in January, the Society of Arts was only able to offer adult classes, but had a high amount of interest in potential youth classes.

“Prior to that all we could ever offer was adult classes,” said Hebbes. “Every time we went somewhere to advertise adult classes, 90% of the people would ask us if we did kids classes.”

One aspect of the plan involves Canada’s 150 celebrations, where youth would help create a mosaic mural composed of 150 smaller art works from all three age groups.

July and August will feature weeklong art camps, with two camps per age group each month.

Ages fifteen to seventeen would be held on the first and third week each month with ages eight to ten and eleven to fourteen being held on the second and fourth weeks.

“We are going to try and offer as much variety as possible,” said Hebbes. “It won’t be just painting a canvas, we are going to keep it as diverse as possible to have something that interests everyone.”

Along with the youth programs, the Society of Arts offer classes for adults, seniors, and the disabled.

More information can be found online at wheatlandarts.ca.