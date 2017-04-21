Wheatland hoops program coaching up athletes

The basketball program at Wheatland Elementary has helped students better learn the game of basketball, while keeping them active.

The after-school Grade 5 and 6 extracurricular basketball program began on Mar. 27 and also had classes on Apr. 3 and Apr. 10. Over 50 students, both female and male, took part in different basketball drills and scrimmages.

Carley Blaseg, Michelle Rushford, Carlie Laslo and Krystyn Farmer are the staff members who coached the kids, but they also received help from three Grade 9 basketball players from Crowther Memorial Junior High: Daniel Mulder, Ryerson Rushford and Luke Schramm, who came out to every practice to help mentor and coach the younger students, too.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for these 10-and-11-year-old students at Wheatland Elementary to be introduced to this spectacular team sport and benefit from the chance to practice a variety of essential skills in a fun and risk-free environment,” said Rushford.

Having controlled drills in a team atmosphere and playing basketball after school, is a good way to encourage these kids to be part of a team. Whether that is a local basketball team, junior high school team, or just playing basketball with friends.

“We have seen that a high percentage of the students from Wheatland Elementary go on to participate in competitive sports at the junior high and senior high school levels, and we believe that offering them opportunities such as these, plays a large part in this success,” said Rushford.

The basketball students also got to use some of the basketball skills they learned on Apr. 13 at Strathmore High School where teams from multiple elementary schools competed.