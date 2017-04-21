If you’ve ever dreamed of standing up in front of a group of people and delivering a speech with confidence, then Toastmasters in Strathmore is the place for you.

Toastmasters has started a new chapter in Strathmore. Their meetings are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Calgary Co-op meeting room.

The group provides support and a positive place where people can practice and deliver speeches, while learning leadership skills.

Last week, the theme of the night was ‘New Beginnings’ and the word of the day was ‘Unique’. Meetings generally begin with introductions and greetings. There is also a set schedule of how to conduct Toastmasters meetings.

Participants in Strathmore learned how to deliver toasts and speeches. They were critiqued as well. Most tried to introduce the word of the day into their speeches for the night and spoke of a new beginning they’d experienced in their personal lives.

“A toast is a speech that shows respect,” explained Dona Wheadon, a member of Toastmasters from Calgary. She gave participants a breakdown of the parts of a toast, like the length, and the physical gestures that are related to proposing a toast to an individual.

The toastmaster for the evening was Barb Croteau, who read out a quote at the start of the meeting.

‘You can always learn new thing, at any time of your life, if you are just willing to become a beginner,” she said.

“Come here and just see it,” Croteau recommended for people who just want to find out what Toastmasters is all about.

“I think a lot of people want different things. You’ve got seasoned toastmaster members that have been for many, many years, and then you’ve got some people here who honestly just want to tell stories to their kids,” she said.

She explained that some people join in order to learn public speaking skills, to keep listeners entertained as they are speaking, learn how to make eye contact, or to build on their vocabulary.

“We’ve got some people here who are really shy and even in the short time in here they’ve come out of their shell,” she said.

Through Toastmasters International, there are over 15,900 clubs in 142 countries with 345,000 members.

Members of Toastmasters regularly give speeches, gain feedback from other members, achieve their personal goals, and become better leaders, better communicators and business people.

Participants move through different levels in their Toastmasters manual and can travel to provincial and federal contests.

“It can be a lot of fun. The more comfortable you are speaking, you let your guard down and you just have fun with it, and you’re more relaxed,” said Croteau. She herself joined Toastmasters to improve her public speaking, to carry on a conversation and not struggle with words.

Toastmasters meetings in Strathmore run for about two hours every Tuesday.

For more information about Toastmasters in Strathmore, please visit the Toastmasters Strathmore Facebook page, or Toastmasters International at toastmasters.org.