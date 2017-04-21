Stampede on horizon

The event we have been waiting for all year is almost here. The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days will take place August 4 to 7 at the Strathmore and District Agricultural Grounds.

For over a month rodeo and chuckwaggon renewal tickets have been selling. Tickets will be released to the to the general public on April 17.

This year be a part of the excitement surrounding the 2017 Running with the Bulls competition, which is an event exclusive to the Strathmore Stampede, where ordinary Joe’s become heroes as they face down the glare of the bull’s eye.

The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days Canvas Auction was recently held at the Grey Eagle Casino in Calgary on April 6.

“We are pleased with the results,” said Herb McLane, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

“In this economy we know that it is sometimes a challenge for businesses to step up and support our event, event though participation as a sponsor is great value for local businesses,” said McLane.

This year’s Stampede ‘s Heritage zone will include a visit by the Superdogs, Fusion entertainment, Comedy Juggler, Circus Stage, a Hypnotist, Clow, Little Buckaroos, Hoja, Cobbs Carnival and more.

On Friday August 5 there will be a Friday night Hoe-Down, Saturday cabaret, a wine cellar, horse pulls, and Monster Trucks.

This year the agricultural society will be creating a new Rodeo and Chuckwaggon Advisory Committee. The group will report to Stampede management, who in turn will report to the board of directors.

The committee will be focused on the professional rodeo waggon program, and the development of a strategic direction for the rodeo and waggon sports in Strathmore.

“The board of directors acknowledges and support the vital role of all volunteers in achieving the mission of the society,” said Dennis McNeill, president of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

“The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days is one of the best and largest rodeos in the country, a testimony to all of the dedicated volunteers who have contributed to its success and thereby created tremendous entertainment value,” he said.

“We live in challenging times, the advisory committee will work towards ensuring that rodeo and waggon racing is exciting and sustainable in Strathmore,” he said.

For more information on the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days, please visit strathmoreag.com, or call 403-934-5811.