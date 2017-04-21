The Strathmore High School Spartans girls’ rugby team kicked off their season with a 37-0 loss to the Foothills Composite High School Falcons.

The game played on Apr. 12 at the Strathmore High fields, showed a lot of good things, but more importantly it showed the coaching staff the areas that need the most improvement.

If the team wants to get back where they have been in previous years, they have a lot of work to do, but the coaching staff believes they have the talent and athletes to do so.

“I think we have some very strong athletes and we have a lot of potential,” said Spartans assistant coach Keenan Fanning.

“If we can fix a couple of key things, I think a lot of problems in this game would have corrected themselves and this would have been a very different game.”

The Spartans last year had an amazing year. They won their zone and also won a silver medal at

provincials.

The first-half against Foothills went OK. The Falcons were up 5-0 going into the second-half. There was great defense played by both teams, but in the second-half, the Spartans had a tough time tackling and also had trouble setting up their rucks, the two things that coach Fanning said need most improvement for this team to be successful.

“When we did have the ball, we did have a lot of success, but we had a lot trouble holding on to the ball,” said Fanning.

“We kept losing our rucks, and we were getting a little run over, especially in the second-half.”

The Falcons broke several big runs in the second-half, while the Spartans had a tough time tackling, which led to scores.

“We were at times holding them, but we at the end of the game need to work on our tackling and our rucking, so that when we are on offense we can maintain the ball.”

The coaching staff said they will work on these two things constantly at practice, rucking and tackling before their next game on Apr. 27 at home against Banff at 5 p.m.

“We have a phenomenal amount of potential and I believe these girls will show much improvement moving forward,” said Fanning.