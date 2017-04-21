SHS set for A Child Shall Lead

Students at Strathmore High School have begun rehearsals for the school play And A Child Shall Lead by Michael Slade.

The play is based off true stories of children held prisoner at Nazi SS controlled internment camp Terezin, located near Prague in Czechoslovakia during the Second World War.

Despite the dire conditions, the children found ways to be creative, and tried their best to have as normal of a childhood as possible.

These children made art, played instruments, and had fun as often as possible under the strict rules of the SS.

“The children in this particular camp had an underground paper,” said Strathmore High teacher and play director Paula Richardson. “They would go to school, the adults were very supportive of the children in the camp.”

Years after the camp was liberated, many of the children’s works were found and served as the inspiration for the writing of this play.

The dark setting of And A Child Shall Lead have drawn comparisons to modern conflicts around the world, giving the play relevance to events of today.

The students at Strathmore High chose this play over a few others because of the meaning it carries.

“We had four plays,” said Richardson. “The students read them and it was pretty much unanimous that they wanted to do this play. They really wanted to do something with some meaning behind it.”

All cast members are taking the play very seriously knowing the history behind it and what it represents.

It isn’t everyday that a group of high school students want to take on a play like this one.

“To do this play, they have to really explore raw emotion,” said Richardson. “That is hard for even adults to do on stage. They are just doing such a fabulous job, I am so proud of them.”

You can catch And A Child Shall Lead from May 15 to May 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Strathmore High School.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.