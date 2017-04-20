Lakis Zakos a long time business owner in Strathmore and the operator of the Roadhouse Restaurant and Strathmore Travelodge, was presented with the Strathmore Community Builder Award on April 5, during the regular meeting of Strathmore town council.

Over 23 years Zakos has guided many young people in the community into better lives by offering them employment. He has also supported many local initiatives as a community philanthropist.

Mayor Michael Ell, councillor Denise Peterson and councillor Steve Grajzcyk presented Zakos with the award.

“We really appreciate what he has done for the community, he is always helping out everybody that he can,” said Grajzcyk.

“As principal of the Storefront School several years ago I came to know the work of Lakis as his role as the owner/operator of the Roadhouse Restaurant he offered chances of gainful employment to dozens and dozens of young members of our community,” said councillor Peterson.

“It wasn’t just that he offered them employment, he and his staff nurtured these young people, they adjusted their schedules, so they could come to school regularly, they were encouraged to complete their education as they worked there. They were encouraged also to continue to improve their lives,” said Peterson.

HEAL coalition hosting forum

Strathmore’s HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) coalition will be hosting a forum called Creating a Menu of Change, on May 5 at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

On April 5, at the regular meeting of town council members of HEAL Robert Breitweiser and Wendy Gerbrandt gave a presentation on the Alberta Prevents Cancer program and a community assessment created in partnership with Alberta Health Services for Strathmore.

By 2030 approximately 27,000 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Alberta, which is a 65 per cent increase since 2010.

According to Alberta Prevents Cancer, about 45 per cent of cancer cases in Alberta are caused by a handful of factors that can be changed by creating healthy places that help prevent cancer.

HEAL was approached by Alberta Prevents Cancer to be part of a research project to test tools and resources for cancer prevention within communities.

Their assessment of schools, workplaces, health facilities and community facilities and organizations looked at things that help prevent cancer like an increase in healthy eating and active living, reducing alcohol and tobacco usage, exposure to UV radiation and increased public awareness around cancer screening.

More information on the Alberta Healthy Community Approach can be found online at albertapreventscancer.ca/community.

For more information on the HEAL forum, Creating a Menu of Change, please call 403-934-9090, or email cwalsh@strathmorefcss.ca.

Downtown poems

Strathmore’s Downtown Design Review Committee has come up with an idea to further brighten up the town’s downtown region. The committee plans to install small street poems on street signs in the downtown.

The poems, which will be the size of an 8.5” by 11” piece of paper, can include illustrations and will face towards pedestrians as to not become a distraction to drivers.

The DDRC will be advertising for submissions from the public on Facebook and in an insert to the utility bills which are mailed to residents.

The DDRC will choose the winning poems and the submissions will be installed in the downtown core.

Estimates for the signs are between $200 and $300 for two printed poems and two sets of mounting brackets. Funding for the project could come from the Downtown Overlay Budget.