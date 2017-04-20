The Town of Strathmore’s open house on April 10 was a chance for residents in Strathmore to get a look at the sleek and sophisticated mock-ups of the new Regional Recreational Facility and Kindergarten to Grade 9 School planned for Strathmore.

The facility is a joint project being constructed by the Town of Strathmore, Wheatland County and Golden Hills School Division.

The town of Strathmore’s contribution to the project is $5 million, of which $2 million will come from provincial grants, $2 million from debentures and $1 million from reserves.

Wheatland County has committed $3 million and Golden Hills School Division has committed $2 million to the project.

The facility is a fieldhouse that will have indoor recreation facilities for sports groups in Wheatland County and in Strathmore.

It is being constructed with a new Kindergarten to Grade 9 school facility and is being built at the corner of George Freeman Trail and Edgeview Road.

“This display is our concept drawings. You get a sense of where the fieldhouse and school will be on the site, and you can have a look at the floor plan for the building,” said Bevan Daverne, the superintendent of schools for Golden Hills School Division.

“You can see what the architectural renditions look like for the outside, and you can also get to see the colours that they have chosen to go inside,” he said.

“It gives you an idea of the look and feel a little bit, you can see some of the spaces,” he said. Daverne noted that the illustrations are not the actual working drawings used by the general contractor.

Letting the public have a more detailed glimpse of what the project will look like is very exciting, according to Daverne.

He explained that the site has been chosen at this point and there are continual discussions between the architects, the town, the county, and school division representatives.

“We already have a set budget and so at this point we are showing where we are in this process,” he said.

With the creation of the new facility individuals in the Strathmore area will have access to a track, and gymnasium for sports like basketball, volleyball, badminton and other athletics.