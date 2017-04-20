Pitch-in week revamped

What a great way to be part of the community on April 22, Earth Day than to spend a few minutes cleaning up the town during Community Pitch-in Week.

It’s nearly time to pitch-in, roll up those sleeves and make Strathmore shine. Strathmore Community Pitch-in week will take place April 22 to 29. This year the week will mark 50 years of Canadian Pride of cleaning up and making Strathmore and Canada a little bit more clean.

The Town of Strathmore will be hosting a community clean up day on April 22 at Kinsmen Park.

Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Gloves and pickers will be handed out to the first 100 people registered. There will also be a free lunch and prizes for participants. Don’t forget you can register your name, or team in advance.

For more information about Community Pitch-in Week, please contact the Town of Strathmore at 403-934-3204 ext.239, or email karmstrong@strathmore.ca.