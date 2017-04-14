Wheatland students getting ready for science fair

Wheatland Elementary School’s annual science club is underway in preparation for the school science fair on May 1.

Students of all grades are invited to attend the club, where they participate in a variety of experiments and activities relating to various scientific subjects.

There are groups for both older and younger students, with experiments ranging depending on group.

“We choose experiments by the excitement factor,” said Wheatland Elementary teacher Amy Webb.

The club has been running for around ten years and is always a major hit with students.

“Students love science club,” said Webb. “They are disappointed when it is done.”

Experiments relate to school curriculum, but can introduce new material to some participants depending on grade.

Teachers in charge of the club like to choose experiments that will be fun and engaging for the students, making sure they look forward to the next meeting.

Science club also serves as a source of inspiration for potential science fair projects.

Students look forward to the science fair and like to have cool projects to showcase in front of the entire school.

“Many students enter out science fair,” said Webb. The excitement that day is fantastic. Students love to visit the displays to find out about other’s projects.”