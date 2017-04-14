Ready for the ballots in municipal election

2017 is a municipal election year in Wheatland County and in the Town of Strathmore.

The returning officer has been chosen and the date for advanced polling has been set for Wheatland County.

County council voted to appoint Terry Tower as the returning officer and they established a date for advance polling during the 2017 municipal election. Tower has experience and knowledge of the county and is the preferred candidate.

The advanced poll for electors in the general municipal election will be on October 13 at the Wheatland County office from 2 to 8 p.m.

The municipal election will be held on Monday October 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with nomination day set for September 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year there will be a change in the rules for elections in that candidates prior to accepting funds for their campaigns, must register with the municipality. This is a new provincial requirement that came into effect on January 1, 2015.

The next step for the county will be to advertise for election workers, which will take place over the summer months.

The estimated cost for the election is $15,000.

It is still very early to tell who will be running for election, but in the case of Wheatland County so far councillors for division 4 and division 7 Berniece Bland and Ben Armstrong have said they are honoured to run for public office once more. Division 2 councillor Rex Harwood is undecided.

The Strathmore Standard did not receive replies from councillors for divisions 1,3,5 and 6 as of press time.

In the Town of Strathmore there are still several months to go before nomination day, and the Strathmore Standard has learned that some councillors prefer to wait until the summer season before making their personal choice whether to run for office, or not.

During the regular meeting of town council on April 5, tow council passed a bylaw that states that the voting hours on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The reason for the extended voting hours is to allow people to vote before they have to go to work for the day.

There is also a provision for incapacitated people, so that they may vote at home.

The bylaw also outlines the procedures for pre-voting, counting, voting, the procedure around electronic voting, and identification rules.

According to the Government of Alberta, on election day, all voters are required to show identification that has proof of identity and current residence in order to vote. Typically in September advertisements are created and elections workers are hired.

On September 19, 24 hours after the close of nominations, the returning officer will forward a signed statement showing the names of each nominated candidate to the minister.

The official results of the general election are released on October 20.