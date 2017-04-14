RCMP crack down on crime

Strathmore RCMP have tracked down a pair of robbery suspects responsible for the 2016 armed robbery of the Strathmore Station Restaurant, and charged a suspect with drug related offences in a separate case after an incident with a firearm at a local hotel.

RCMP have charged Jordan Stackhouse, 28, of Edmonton with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000 and Yann Seguin, 28, of no fixed address, with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Seguin.

Last year, on April 28, at approximately 4:30 p.m. witnesses saw two men enter the Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar. The suspects approached the staff with a handgun and demanded cash. The two men fled the scene of the crime in a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck that was waiting outside.

The truck had been reported stolen from Calgary and was later found burned at a rural location southwest of Strathmore.

In a separate case, drug related charges have been laid against a 39-year-old female from Strathmore after the police responded to a call related to firearms and property damage last Sunday.

“In recent weeks, our officers have done a great job in cleaning drugs off our streets,” says Staff Sergeant Kevin O’Dwyer, Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander.

“Any amount of drugs taken out of circulation makes a difference,” he said.

Strathmore RCMP charged Echo Brandt of Strathmore with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking.

On April 3, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Strathmore RCMP received a complaint of property damage at a local motel, where it appeared a firearm had been discharged.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Brandt for drug possession and seized 48 grams of cocaine, along with crystal methamphetamine. Brandt was also found to be in breach of conditions that had resulted from drug charges laid just a few weeks prior.

Police are investigating the nature and circumstances surrounding the initial complaint of property damage, and no charges have been laid in relation to that.

Anyone with information related to the above crimes is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or tipsubmit.com.