The idea of bringing private x-ray, ultrasound, bone density and mammography services to Strathmore through a partnership with Mayfair Place out of Calgary, was floated before town council during the April 5 meeting of council.

Dr. Ward Fanning. Asked the council for a letter of support which he could submit to the college of physicians and surgeons in Alberta with an application for a service centre for Strathmore.

“We’re proposing with Mayfair Radiology of Calgary, bringing expanded ultrasound services, done density, regular x-rays and mammogram services to Strathmore,” said Fanning.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to has thought that this would be fantastic for the town,” said Fanning.

With his submission to the town were several letters of support for the facility.

One such letter was from Colleen Hansen, Albertan Health Services director of the Urban Community and Rural Diagnostic Imaging for the Calgary Zone.

Her letter explains that Strathmore is growing and there is currently no outpatient imaging services other than at the hospital.

“Teleradiology involves the radiology tech actually scanning the patient, it moves through the Internet to Calgary where a radiologist looks at it,” said Fanning.

“Realistically 95 per cent or more of Alberta ultrasounds are done by this and the geography can be quite varied,” he explained.

Town council voted in favour of sending a letter of support to the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta and forwarding a copy of the letter to Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman.

The facility would be at no cost to the Town of Strathmore. Mayfair would bring in their own technicians and equipment.

“Transportation is a huge issue and people simply don’t get things done that they would get done if it was situated downtown,” said Fanning.

Mayor Michael Ell explained that they trading area around Strathmore is in excess of about 30,000 people.

“Thinking about the number of people that have to commute from this community and people in communities on the east side of us to go into Calgary, may be quite a bit of a burden on then that isn’t necessary,” Ell said.

“The hospital presently only has one x-ray, which is overburdened. We do not meet the criteria for two,” he said.

“The need is certainly there, I think the timing is quite right,” he said.

Fanning explained that he also has support for the facility from Strathmore – Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt and Bow River MP Martin Shields.

Dr. Fanning brought a similar proposal before town council for review in 2014, but that application was denied by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta.

Fanning explained that in the original ruling there was a statement which noted that if facilities are within 100 km of Calgary, it is unsafe to do teleradiology in a private clinic.

“Once you get outside of the 100 km area, it then becomes safe again. It’s safe within the 100 km area if it is done at a hospital,” he said.

“I don’t think this is really a safety issue, I think its more a control issue,” he said.

“We were denied because they said in a hospital it is safer than a public clinic, or a private clinic. We would disagree with that. They thought there was isolation in a private clinic,” he said.

The application for the facility will be submitted by April 17 with the letter of support.