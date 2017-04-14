3 charged with drug trafficking

Three residents of Strathmore will soon be appearing in court after they were charged in connection with drug trafficking on March 31.

Christopher Macleod, 32, and Sasha Szabo, 29, were arrested and charged with two counts each of trafficking in cocaine. Ryan Jennings, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl.

Charges were laid by RCMP after an investigation into the trafficking of controled substances was conducted by the Strathmore General Investigative Section and the RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section.

According to RCMP, the investigation was triggered after concerns over drug trafficking and the associated crimes in Strathmore.

Anyone who suspects drug activity is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).