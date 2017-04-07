Wheatland Crossing School to be finished April 24

It may be too late for some kids finishing out their final year at Wheatland Crossing School, but it’s likely the new facility will be finished construction this spring.

According to a Golden Hills School Division news release, the estimated completion date for Wheatland Crossing School will be this month, only two months before the end of the school year.

The school division will be establishing move in dates based on the school’s completion.

The date for competition is slated for April 24, which is directly after students return from spring break right, and about two months before the end of the school year.