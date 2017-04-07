Wheatland County reviews Land Use Bylaw

A special meeting of Wheatland County council was held on March 27 to deal with the proposed Land Use Bylaw (LUB).

The purpose of the meeting was to review the draft proposed land use bylaw, eventually the current bylaw will be repealed and replaced with a new land use bylaw.

Wheatland County council voted in favour of accepting the LUB document as information and to hold the third reading of the bylaw on May 16, 2017.

Wheatland County planner Colton Nickel spoke about the changes from the last edition of the LUB which was presented at a July council meeting.

The staff presentation went over major changes within the document with council members.

Added to the new draft are revisions of definitions, for example about agri-tourism and dwellings.

Staff also reviewed the roles of the development officers and their duties and the roles of the Municipal Planning Commission.

There has also been a change in the proposed bylaw for recreational vehicles and to regulations surrounding election signs. In terms of the signs, for example relating to visual distractions for motorists and the number of signs per lot.

The regulations around election signs was largely drafted from provincial regulations.

There were a few questions from council in regards to what qualifies as a temporary dwelling.

The structures should only be in place for up to 24 months. The structures allow for temporary housing when a permanent dwelling is being constructed. The question arose when council asked if an RV would be deemed a temporary dwelling It would not meet the minimum size requirements, but there is nothing stopping a ratepayer from moving an RV onto their property for a short period of time and living in it..

The issue of tiny homes and of some individuals trying to use shipping containers as dwellings was also discussed during the meeting.

There was a public hearing related to the proposed bylaw on September 20 and then another on December 16. The amendments were made and then the first reading was held on July 19, 2016.

The land use bylaw is a living document, where more changes can still be made at a later date.