Strathmore shows well at Drumheller Music Festival

There were smiles all around after a brilliant set of performances by Strathmore area choirs, musical theatre and vocal students at the 87th annual Drumheller and District Music Festival.

The festival runs over a two week period and features some of the best local young talent in vocals, piano and musical theatre.

The festival’s final concert was held on March 31 at the Badlands Community Facility and Strathmore was well represented for awards.

There were several Strathmore area music students who attended the festival, from École Brentwood Elementary School, the Strathmore Children’s Choir, Strathmore High School and private vocal and music students.

In terms of choir performances, École Brentwood Elementary School’s Music Program won four awards at the Drumheller Music Festival this year.

The three École Brentwood School choirs are directed by Carolyn Steeves, Music Specialist at École Brentwood Elementary.

All three school choirs were given awards for top marks in their categories. The Brentwood School Primary Choir won the Chapter G, P/E.O. Trophy for Pre-School and Grade 1 Choruses, the Junior Choir was awarded the T.E. Keele Trophy for highest mark in School Choruses, Grade 2 and 3, while the Brentwood School Senior Choir was awarded the G. Fred Anderson Memorial Plaque for highest mark in School Choruses, grade 4-6.

In addition, the Junior Choir was recommended to represent the Drumheller and District Music Festival at the Alberta Music Festival Association’s Provincial Choral Finals to be held at McDougall United Church in Edmonton on Monday May 29. The Junior Choir will compete by MP3 recording.

Conor Anderson, a student of Winston Noren at the Mount Royal Conservatory in Calgary, was awarded the Drumheller Rotary Club Rose Bowl Plaque for vocalists 16-19 years old inclusive.

Conor was also recommended to compete in the Alberta Music Festival’s Provincial Solo Finals in boys Vocal Solo 16 years and under. In addition, Conor was named the alternate for Musical Theatre Solo Ballad 16 years and under.

Claire Webb, a student of Shelby Gregory, was awarded the Hazel Bilson Memorial Trophy and Scholarship for Musical Theatre solos 16 years and over.

Claire also received two recommendations to compete in the Alberta Music Festival’s Provincial Solo Finals in Musical Theatre Solo Up Tempo and Ballad Senior.

Conor and Claire also performed a vocal solo during the Drumheller Music Festival Final Concert.

Strathmore High School was also awarded the E.O. Parry Trophy for the highest mark in High School Choruses. The group is lead by Deanne Bertsch and Bryan Allsopp, Fine Arts teachers at Strathmore High School.

Several individual piano students also performed wonderfully during the music festival.

Susanne Sevcik won five awards at the Drumheller Festival this year.

She was awarded the Mrs. Engbaum Memorial Plaque for the highest mark in a Mozart, Haydn or Beethoven Piano class; the Knights of Columbus Trophy for highest mark in Piano classes 13-16 years old inclusive and the Ross Ferby Scholarship for Piano recital classes.

Susanne was also recommended to compete in the Alberta Music Festival’s Provincial Solo Finals in Piano solo 16 years and under.

Tegan Deloli won four awards including the Margaret Sibbald Memorial Trophy, the Vera Marchuk Scholarship for the highest mark in Piano solos 6-12 years, the Elmer and Betty Currie Memorial Plaque and Scholarship for highest mark in contemporary composers and the Sina Vickers Memorial Award for highest marks in Piano solos grade 2-3.

Janet Ying won three awards including the Class Award for Piano solos grade 10 and shared the Winnon Sibbald Memorial Trophy and Krabsen Scholarship with Susanne Sevcik for highest mark in Piano duets and trios.

Janet was also named the alternate to compete in the Alberta Music Festival’s Provincial Solo Finals in Piano 16 years and under.

Metaya Anderson, Susanne Sevcik and Janet Ying performed ‘Carmen’ for one piano-six hands during the Drumheller Music Festival Final Concert. Metaya, Tegan, Susanne and Janet are all piano students of Carolyn Steeves.

Students of Strathmore Children’s Choir music director Loralee Laycock also had a very successful series of performances during the music festival.

Parker Riou received the Amy Thompson Trophy for highest mark 10 years and under in Musical Theatre solo. He was also awarded Class Award #5 for highest mark in Vocal Solo 12 years and under. Parker was named the alternate to Provincials for Musical Theatre Solo Up-Tempo, 12 years and under.

Connor Riou was awarded the L. Howard-Sengaus Trophy for highest mark in Junior Boys’ classes, 14 and under.

Anthony Laycock, Parker Riou, and Connor Riou were awarded the John and Lavinia Edwards Memorial Scholarship for highest mark in Musical Theatre Duets, Trios, Ensembles and Production Numbers.

Anthony Laycock was named the alternate to Provincials for Musical Theatre Solo Ballad, 12 years and under.

Evelyn Van Bussell was awarded the provincial nomination for Musical Theatre Solo Up-Tempo, 12 years and under.

Hayley Gervais was awarded the provincial nomination for two classes. Girls Vocal Solo 12 years and under, and Musical Theatre Solo Ballad, 12 years and under.

Rayanne Laycock received the Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Lambda Chapter Plaque for highest mark 11-15 years in Musical Theatre solo. She was also awarded the provincial nomination for Musical Theatre Solo Up-Tempo, 16 years and under.

Emma Van Bussell was awarded Class Award #6 for Vocal Solo ages 13-15.

Sarah Dronyk was awarded the Ross Ferby Scholarship for Piano Solos Plan II, Levels 6-9.