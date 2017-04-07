Silhouettes off to provincials

Six athletes of the Strathmore Silhouettes competitive gymnastics team have qualified to attend the 2017 Women’s Artistic Provincial Championships, which will be held in Fort McMurray, Alberta April 6-9, 2017. The six girls, ranging in age from 10-14, attended the Southern Zones Championships, which were held at the University of Calgary March 16-19. They competed in their age groups against clubs from across Southern Alberta, hoping to earn a spot to Provincials. This is the first time that all of the eligible Silhouettes athletes that competed at Southern Zones moved on to qualify to compete at Provincials. Not only did they qualify, but a few of the athletes had some real personal successes! Sophie Sanders (13) earned Silver medals on floor and beam, and placed 4th all-around. Aleigha McLean (14), who travels from Three Hills 3x/week to train with the Silhouettes, earned Bronze medals on vault and beam, and placed 4th all-around. Eve Rehlau (11), who travels from Rockyford 3x/week , earned a Gold medal for her stunning beam routine, and took home a Silver all-around medal. All 6 of these girls have been working very hard, and I’m extremely proud of them and happy that their hard work has paid off!

For more information on Strathmore Silhouettes competitive gymnastics, please contact Tara Smith strathcoach@hotmail.com