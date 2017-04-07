Chiefs golden at Provincials

The Wheatland Chiefs are midget AA provincial champions for the first time in their history.

After an impressive season (31-2-3) and playoff run that saw the AA Wheatland Chiefs win the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) title (sweeping the Airdrie Lightning 2-0), the Chiefs were one of the favourites heading into provincials with the other best hockey teams in Alberta.

The Chiefs faced the St. Albert Crusaders in the finals and reminiscent to the rest of their great performances throughout the year, they won convincingly with an 8-4 win on Apr. 2.

By winning provincials, they completed their early season goal of winning the south banner, the SCAHL title and provincials.

This was the first time a Wheatland team has won provincials at any level (peewee, bantam, midget) in its 25 year history.

The finals were the second meeting between the two teams. In round-robin play, the teams couldn’t solve one another and it ended in a scoreless draw on Mar. 31.

In the finals, it was a completely different game than the first, with plenty of goals.

“We knew that once we got going and we played our game, there was no way they could skate with us,” said Chiefs assistant coach, Matt Gass.

The Chiefs wanted to start strong and they did and pretty much won the game in the first period going up 5-1.

“Getting that lead cooled their nerves a little bit,” said Gass.

“We were able to go out there and enjoy that lead and enjoy that moment of taking part in provincials. We had a little lapse in the second where they scored two, but then we refocused and took care of business.”

Kale Clouston had a big game and won player of the game after recording a hat-trick in the first period and finishing with 4 goals.

Kelton Travis and Isaac Benoit each had three assists, but like all season long everyone contributed on the team and it was the reason they won.

Benoit finished with 8 points at provincials and won the scoring title.

Ty Tarvyd made 31 saves for the win.

He had one of the best AA midget seasons ever for a goalie going unbeaten all season long, in playoffs and in provincials.

“We wanted it really bad,” said Gass.

“We knew what was on the line and this was the final hurdle we had to climb to become provincial champions.”

The Chiefs only lost 3 times all season long, including regular season, playoffs and provincials. It was a remarkable year and one of the best ever in AA midget hockey in Alberta.

“It was impressive and I’m glad we all got to be a part of it,” said Gass.

“We had four lines we could roll out and put on at any situation. We never relied on one person, we had great defense that stepped up all year and we had the two best goaltenders in my opinion.”

“Our vets also guided the first-year players all year long. It was just a great team.”