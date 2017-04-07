Tourism workshop on track towards marketing plan

Strathmore is well on its way towards boosting the local tourism industry.

The Town of Strathmore hosted a tourism planning workshop on March 21 at the Civic Centre. The event was facilitated by Canadian Badlands Tourism and there was a lunch and refreshements provided throughout the day.

The meeting was a chance for stakeholders to share information about how to increase the tourism industry within Strathmore.

Darlis-Kelly Ireland and Chris McLellan from Canadian Badlands facilitated the day-long workshop.

“It went really well. We talked about the steps and the cycles of getting tourism products developed, getting a destination marketing organization setup and what the path forwards is going to look like,” said Tracy Simpson, Community Services Manager for the Town of Strathmore.

Participants completed an inventory of what the local assets are.

“We went through and tried to list everything from community events, to hotels and tourism services, to just community services like the hospital, drug stores, and everything we have in town,” said Simpson.

In the future the inventory can be used to identify where the community has service gaps, or programs that they can offer to support the tourism industry.

The workshops will delve into a listing of the community’s challenges, but an outcome of the event was the possibility of having a visitor-friendly assessment to get a glimpse of what Strathmore looks like to a visitor.

A more in depth assessment in the future could address whether the town is in need of more retail spaces, and family restaurants, versus hotels, bed and breakfasts, or retreat facilities.

The process for setting up a destination marketing organization could take between six to 12 months depending on the development process and the feedback gathered from assessments.

She explained that the town will be hosting more workshops in the future as they gather information, after that they will complete a few more community assessments.

“Our next step will be setting up a destination development organization. This group is going to be a council committee that works with some hired consultants to do more of these assessments,” said Simpson.

“The development organization is really going to try and get a picture of where we are at, and then from there we can start to look at who we are, and what kind of voice we want for Strathmore in the tourism world,” she said.

From there the destination marketing organization will be formed.

“It was a great first step to bring people into the room and see how excited people are about the potential for tourism in Strathmore,” said Simpson.