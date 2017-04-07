Strathmore RCMP have charged Dawson Hoerdt, 18, with firearms offences after they responded to reports of a person armed with a gun at the skate park in Strathmore on March 30.

Hoerdt, who hails from Strathmore, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and carry a concealed weapon.

At approximately 5 p.m., RCMP received a complaint that a man pointed a pistol at another person at the skate park. After speaking with witnesses, police were able to identify the suspect, who was later found nearby and arrested without incident.

At the time of the arrest, the RCMP seized a pellet gun that resembled a pistol.

During that time, the Youth Club of Strathmore facility, which is located behind the skate park, was locked-down as a precaution.

Hoerdt was been released from custody and will make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16.