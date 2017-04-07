Chamber of commerce increasing membership

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce held their annual general meeting at the Strathmore Civic Centre on March 30.

The meeting began with a brief introduction of the members of the Chamber of Commerce board and dignitaries like the Mayor of Strathmore Michael Ell.

Refreshments were provided for participants of the meeting, the pastries were provided courtesy Mousse Cake Sally.

The chamber is looking to recruit new members.

More members are also taking advantage of the chamber’s group insurance plan, and there is an increase in chamber membership.

“If you’re looking for opportunities to give back to the community, the chamber is a good opportunity,” said president Terri Kinsman.

She explained that the chamber recently took part in a downtown business forum and participated in a tourism workshop. Board members David Wilks and Barbara Armstrong attended the town of Strathmore’s tourism workshop on March 21.

It was revealed that the chamber of commerce board of directors are seeking a new secretary and a treasurer.

In terms of their financial situation the chamber is making savings in that the have moved to a new location in downtown of Strathmore.

Wilks explained that the operating costs for the chamber of commerce are more efficient.

“We’re in a great spot in terms of the costs involved in being in that new location,” he said.

Year after year the chamber’s net income has increased, taking it out of debt in 2015 and 2016.

There has been an increase in revenue partly due to membership fees.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” said David Wilks speaking of the positive income received by the chamber in 2016.

Members of the chamber went over their 2016 financial statement and the proposed budget for 2017 during the meeting.

The chamber’s debt will be retired in 2021 and they have already made their loan payment of $4,285 to the town of Strathmore for this year.

Participants were given a breakdown of the chamber’s new ‘Ask The Expert’ series, projects to be held in 2017 to help celebrate Canada 150, small business week in October and the status of the chamber’s efforts for membership drives and fundraising activities.

The last ‘Ask The Expert’ event dealt with taxes in 2017 and was organized by Community Futures Wildrose and Gregory Harriman and Associates. The event was a huge success and had over 80 participants.

Kinsman herself is a member of the Strathmore Canada 150 committee, during the chamber meeting she outlined some of the committee’s plans for public events in 2017, which includes an old fashioned picnic, historic walking tour and the Battle of the Bands contest and concert.

The Chamber will be holding a small business week awards banquet on October 19 at the Strathmore Civic Centre. Special guests will include keynote speaker Todd Hirsch, a senior economist in Strathmore. The event may also feature local musical talent.

During the meeting Wilks was nominated to the board of directors for the position of treasurer.

Robert Wells spoke of membership and fundraising this year for the chamber.

“We’re working very hard to gain more memberships within the town and the district,” he said. He noted that the chamber will be planning a membership drive that could coincide with Canada 150 this year with a hope to educate the community on the chamber’s role within the community and their impact on the business community.

He thanked the board of directors for their hard work over the past year and the Town of Strathmore for their support.

“Membership and fundraising are the lifeblood of our chamber,” said Wells. “Without it we wouldn’t exist.”

He said that the chamber will be directing their efforts towards the Canada 150 celebrations in the town.

“I’m very pleased with the membership and the direction we’re going,” said Wells.

He noted the fundraising event, a fun casino, hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion last year was successful.

“It was very well attended and very successful,” he said.

“We had a tremendous amount of support from other businesses within the town of Strathmore and district in regards to the silent auction and it created some funs that were badly needed,” he said.

Wells explained that 2016 was a tough economic year for small businesses, but that being with the chamber has been a blast. Members of the board have worked hard, and have had great debates and discussions.

“It’s a great place to be,” he said speaking of the growth in the town of Strathmore.

“We have something very valuable to offer the businesses in Strathmore,” said Wells.

The chamber of commerce meets generally once a month on Wednesdays at the FCSS office board room. Officers for the board of directors will be elected at the chamber’s next board meeting.

Individuals who would like to be nominated as a director with the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce should submit their resume by April 14. Please email resume’s to info@strathmoredistrictchamber.com.