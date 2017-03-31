Girl rushed to hospital after ATV crash

A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an ATV crash southeast of Calgary.

EMS were called around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a girl injured while riding an ATV in the Carseland area.

"They had to drive to a location to get reception, so we don't know exactly where this occurred," said EMS spokesperson Naomi Nania.

Strathmore EMS was the first unit dispatched and were assisted by Siksika's advanced life support unit.

STARS was launched and transported the girl to the Children's Hospital.